Vedanta, 20 Korean companies tie up for electronics

“More than 50 companies have shown their interest in partnering with us and we are pleased to announce that we have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 20 Korean companies engaged in the electronics manufacturing value chain," said Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business. Vedanta is setting up a semiconductor plant in Gujarat in a joint venture with Taiwan’s Foxconn.

