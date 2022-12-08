Vedantu hands pink slips to 385 employees2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Vedantu has laid off employees for the third time this year, reducing its workforce by 11.6% as the edtech firm prioritizes profitability over growth
Vedantu Innovation Pvt. Ltd has laid off employees for the third time this year, reducing its workforce by 11.6% as the edtech firm prioritizes profitability over growth. The decision comes as funding for edtech companies dries up, and they face increasing pressure from investors to turn profitable.