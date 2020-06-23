Vedantu invests $2 million in doubt solving app Instasolv

Instasolv is a startup focused on doubt-solving category and helps students to resolve doubts instantly with a focus on grades 6 to 12 and students aspiring for IIT JEE and NEET. Students can take a photo of a question and get instant answers within a few seconds from the app. Currently, it has 7 million question and answers (Q&As) and it answers almost 100,000 questions on a daily basis.