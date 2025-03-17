Companies
Vedantu preps for IPO in 1-2 years as offline expansion drives growth
Samiksha Goel , Mansi Verma 4 min read 17 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Summary
- Vedantu is eyeing a $150-200 million IPO between late 2026 and 2027
- Experts say the edtech platform should be able to address valuation-related concerns
Bengaluru-based edtech startup Vedantu is setting its sights on an initial public offering (IPO) as it edges closer to profitability, following a year of steady offline expansion.
