End of FOMO: Venture capital firms turn cautious over AI startup hype
Summary
- The focus has shifted toward companies that can present a solid value proposition rather than those merely capitalising on the AI hype without a strong business case
Venture capital firms in India are increasingly becoming cautious about investing in artificial intelligence startups, moving away from the hype and demanding business models that show clear returns on investment and impact.
