Venture capital becomes a tech battleground between China, US

Perhaps this won’t matter much. Even if a lot of Chinese state-directed venture capital is wasted, there is so much of it that some innovation is bound to result. Moreover, most growth comes not from new ideas but adopting and diffusing existing ones. Economic historian Robert Gordon notes American standards of living advanced most in the century ending in 1970, before venture capital hit its stride. In competing with China, the U.S. suffers not from a scarcity of innovation but of manufacturing capacity, know-how and related talent. Chinese companies owe their success in recent decades to copying (and in some cases, stealing) other countries’ technology, then using an educated, motivated and lower-paid workforce to make the resulting products more cheaply.

