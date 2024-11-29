India’s venture capital firms are finding that leaner might be better
Summary
- In a shifting landscape, Indian venture capital firms are opting for modest fund sizes, prioritising investment discipline over sheer volume. What does this mean for the future of startup funding?
On Thursday, early-stage venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners launched its largest-ever investment vehicle—a $300 million fund. The fund was heavily oversubscribed, but the firm’s partners decided not to raise more than this. This $300 million corpus, according to Stellaris partner Alok Goyal, is the right size for deploying over the next 4 years in India’s seed-to-series A startup funding ecosystem.