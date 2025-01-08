Venture capital needs a new Math. Try this formula.

“So imagine a company that gets funded today at $1 billion—join the IPO queue because you’re not going to get bought," Kashyap said. “M&A over $1 billion is always, always hard, not only from the regulatory perspective but also from a company perspective. At a certain scale, C-suite, board approval, is required, so the hurdle becomes harder for M&A, which means that the companies getting funded between $1 [billion] and $1.5 billion today, their only option for a successful exit is a public market offering."