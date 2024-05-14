Venture Catalysts' 9Unicorns rebrands itself, launches $200 million fund
100Unicorns will offer initial investments ranging from $250,000 to $1 million to early-stage companies for a 5-10% stake in each, with the possibility of further investments of up to $3 million in subsequent rounds, Sharma said.
New Delhi: 9Unicorns, part of the multi-stage investing platform Venture Catalysts Group, has rebranded itself as 100Unicorns, and launched its second accelerator fund with a target corpus of $200 million that will invest in 200 startups in the country.