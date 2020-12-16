Venture Catalysts closes 102 deals this year, aims to invest 1,000 cr next yr

NEW DELHI: Early-stage investor Venture Catalysts Group (VCats) closed 102 deals this year compared with 63 in 2019, despite pandemic-led disruptions.

The Mumbai-based investment firm runs an incubator and an accelerator fund 9Unicorns registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“We expect to invest around ₹1,000 crore in the coming year and double the number of deals. We expect the growth coming in from small B and C towns of India," said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and president, Venture Catalysts Group.

VCats, focused on strengthening the startup ecosystem in smaller towns, has invested over ₹700 crore through a syndication in several idea-stage and early-stage businesses across sectors this year, vis-à-vis ₹500 crore in 2019.

Among those who were part of the syndication were Sequoia Surge, Anicut, DSG Consumer Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook FB Start, Lightspeed Venture Partners India, and Matrix Partners India.

“While several investment firms in India and abroad, witnessed a slower funding activity in 2020, we continued growing. As a founder friendly investor, we believe that adversity brings several opportunities along with it. In fact, we were able to scout many innovative and good start-ups at right valuations and were fortunate to back these promising start-ups," added Sharma.

Sharma said VCats typically invests from $100k to $1.5 million in early-stage and idea-stage startups, and has invested in companies including BluSmart, ChargeZone, Dukaan, and Mitron TV. DeepTech, B2B Saas, FinTech, InsureTech, F&B, HealthTech, Media dominated the investments this year.

Its portfolio also includes startups such as BharatPe, SuprDaily, Beardo, Coutloot, Fynd and Blowhorn. In less than five years, the firm’s overall portfolio investments have reached a total valuation in the excess of $ 1.2 billion.

In 2021, Sharma expects the firm to continue investing in sectors such as fintech, edutech, agritech, FMCG, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. It is also bullish on deep tech such as AI and Data Analytics with the acceleration of digital. It plans to expand its domestic footprint from over 33 cities to over 100 start-up cities and towns in the country on the back of rapid reforms undertaken by the government to create more smart cities.

This year, the firm has witnessed a 33.3% increase in the number of cumulative exits from 36 deals, indicating that late-stage investment activity valuations remained unaffected during the year despite the crisis.

Besides India, the investment firm has created an investor base in the US, UK and Middle East markets.

Globally, VCats ranks third after US-based YCombinator that led the pack at 379 deals and Techstars that closed 190 deals as on December 12, 2020, according to data sourced from research firms Tracxn and Crunchbase.





