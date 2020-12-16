Venture Catalysts closes 102 deals this year, aims to invest 1,000 cr next yr

In 2021, Sharma expects the firm to continue investing in sectors such as fintech, edutech, agritech, FMCG, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. It is also bullish on deep tech such as AI and Data Analytics with the acceleration of digital. It plans to expand its domestic footprint from over 33 cities to over 100 start-up cities and towns in the country on the back of rapid reforms undertaken by the government to create more smart cities.