Venture debt firms gear up to raise larger funds

Venture debt funds are gearing up to raise new, larger funds on the back of higher demand from startups, as they look to extend cash runway and fund working capital requirements.

Debt providers such as Alteria Capital, Innoven Capital, Blacksoil, Trifecta Capital, Stride Ventures are in the process of raising new funds, with many of them witnessing their highest momentum in transactions in December, and also plan to close more deals this year.

Alteria Capital is raising its second fund with a target corpus of ₹1000 crore and a ₹750 crore green-shoe option, significantly higher than its earlier fund of ₹962 crore, and is aiming to hit first close by March. Recycling the principal from its first fund along with the fresh fund, it plans to deploy close to $100 million debt this year.

“Founders have become more sensitive towards the cost of equity and dilution of stake in their companies now. With covid, most startups have found innovative ways to grow at rationalised cost structures. This has made them rightly poised to raise more venture debt since unit economics have significantly improved with business throwing predictable cash flows, post covid," said Ankit Agarwal, partner at Alteria Capital.

Alteria will also introduce a structured debt product targeted for growth to late-stage startups, where it will co-invest with its limited partners.

Trifecta Capital is looking to raise its third fund this year with a targeted corpus of ₹1250-1500 crore.

Innoven Capital which has $500 million of commitments for India and other Asian markets, is also exploring to launch its maiden fund this year, according to two individuals aware of the matter.

“In spite of massive disruption during the early phase of covid between March and June, we closed 28 transactions last year, largely driven by high deal flow in the last quarter, which was the biggest quarter ever in our 12-year history. With multiple use cases for venture debt and many startups looking to increase runway before they go for their next fund-raise, demand for venture debt increased," CEO and MD Ashish Sharma.

He declined to comment on the new fund.

Sharma added that increased supply and more appetite from domestic investors to participate in debt funds, coupled with portfolio companies maturing and raising bigger rounds of equity, has provided opportunities for venture debt players to do larger follow-on transactions. Innoven is targeting to close 35-40 debt transactions this year.

Stride Ventures is in the process of closing its first India fund at ₹350 crore, and is planning to launch a second, larger fund later this year.

“With uncertainty around equity rounds for most of the year, startups are exploring venture debt. Venture debt currently stands at 2-3% of volumes of the venture capital market and there is a great potential for growth especially with incremental venture capital infusions," said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

Mumbai-headquartered venture debt fund, Blacksoil raised ₹110 Cr in the first close of its alternative investment fund (AIF), BlackSoil India Credit Fund (BICF), in November, last year.

“Startups are tapping on the investment class to have a capital buffer available to them. Secondly they are also raising venture debt to achieve faster growth and to negotiate better with equity investors and improve their valuations," said Ankur Bansal, director and co-founder of BlackSoil Group.

The need for working capital has also given rise to new-age debt platforms such as N+1 Capital, which funds startups based on their revenue projections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via