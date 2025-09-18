World Bank Group's IFC dips its toes in Indian venture debt, invests $25 million in Trifecta’s fourth fund
Trifecta Capital has raised $25 million from International Financial Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, for its fourth venture debt fund, a top executive at the firm said. This marks the IFC's first investment in a pure-play venture debt fund in India. IFC’s investment is expected to help India attract more funding from institutional investors and expand capital requirements for venture debt providers.