‘Plenty of dry power’

Trifecta has deployed nearly ₹1,000 crore in Indian startups from its third and fourth funds since the start of the fiscal year. “We’ve been actively investing from our fourth venture debt fund as well as recycling capital from the third fund. We have a lot of dry powder to work with as the majority of our latest fund has already been raised," the investment firm’s managing partner Rahul Khanna told Mint in an interview.