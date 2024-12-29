Companies
Fintech’s new fuel: Venture debt takes centrestage amid a funding crunch
Summary
- Overall venture debt funding in India has hit $1.48 billion so far this year, up 10% from 2023, breaching the billion-dollar mark for a second consecutive year as demand for non-dilutive financing becomes mainstream.
As venture capital investments into India’s financial technology sector plunged this year amid stringent regulatory oversight, fintech companies found another funding source become more readily available: venture debt.
