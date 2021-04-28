Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Venture firms bask in a surge of blockbuster profits

Venture firms bask in a surge of blockbuster profits

Premium
iStockphoto
6 min read . 06:00 PM IST ELIOT BROWN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Sutter Hill’s Snowflake bet eclipses some of the biggest returns in U.S. startup history

Nearly a decade ago, venture-capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures made a small wager on an idea for a cloud computing services company, helping found and fund Snowflake Inc.

The bet paid off: Last month, Sutter Hill distributed a profit of nearly $12 billion on the less than $190 million it ultimately invested, as it transferred its shares in the company to its investors and partners, marking one of the most profitable investments ever in venture capital.

