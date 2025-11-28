VentureSoul Partners announces close of maiden debt fund at Rs300 crore

VentureSoul Partners has announced the close of its maiden debt fund at ₹300 crore, with plans to raise an additional ₹300 crore through a green shoe option by February 2026.

Advertisement

The venture debt firm, which focuses on structured credit solutions for new-economy companies, counts healthcare major Micro Labs Ltd as its anchor investor. It has also received commitments from corporate investors Rupa Group, Glen Appliances Ltd, along with individuals, including E. Madhusudan, founder of Kreditbee, Omkar Shirhatti of Perfios, and promoters of Canpac and Zebronics Group.

Also Read | Debt players eye early-stage markets beyond India to improve returns

The firm had announced its first close in September 2024 when it raised ₹146 crore from a clutch of investors. A firm can start making investments after the first close and can call capital from the committed pool.

Since then, Venture Soul's Sebi-registered Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) has backed around 15 startups, including Playshifu, Zolostays, Metro Telworks, Metalbook, Captain Fresh, Mozark, and True Credits, among others.

Advertisement

It aims to write average cheques of around ₹20-25 crore and is a sector-agnostic fund with a focus on diversified fintech, business-to-customer, business-to-business, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

VentureSoul Partners was founded in June 2024 by three former HSBC bankers: Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa. Having successfully built businesses from the ground up for various domestic and international organizations, the partners launched VentureSoul with the aim of creating a value-based enterprise.

Expanding market The venture debt market in India has been growing at a steady pace, expanding 13x over the last six years. In 2024 alone, startups raised almost $1.23 billion from venture debt firms, highlighting the growing need for specialized credit solutions for the early-stage companies that often find no lenders, Mint reported in December 2024.

Advertisement

VentureSoul competes with Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Strides Ventures, Blacksoil, and Trifecta Capital, among others. Newer players such as Nuvama and Kotak are also looking to write smaller cheques for growth-stage companies.

Also Read | India’s venture capital firms are finding that leaner might be better