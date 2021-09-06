MUMBAI: Vidyakul, a vernacular after-school e-learning platform, raised a bridge round worth $500,000, led by We Founder Circle (WFC) along with participation from other marquee investors including JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate.

Vidyakul provides after-school e-learning for students of state boards in vernacular languages. The platform believes that education is best delivered when in one’s own language. The edtech startup is currently delivering education in four languages for 1 million students from 10 states.

The startup had raised $500,000 in seed round earlier this year.

“We started helping Vidyakul in 2019 and have invested $100K in January 2021 as we were bullish on vernacular eLearning consumer growth. Since he launched the Gujarati language after starting with Hindi, a lot of our investors and local business community were keen to actively work with them," said Gaurav Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle, adding that with an overwhelming demand from the Gujarati community, they reinvested $250,000 in this round again.

The brand plans to utilise funds in expanding the team and enhancing platform functionality.

“Rural education in India has been the prime focus of the government. Vidyakul, majorly focuses on the BHARAT with a huge content bank of ~100k+ video lectures covering 10+ state boards across Maths and Science…(we) are very confident that the founders will lead the company to great heights," said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman, JITO Angel Network.

Tarun Saini, founder, Vidyakul, said the platform has been getting an overwhelming responses from students from across states. With growing internet penetration, the scope of digital learning has widened.

"E-learning has the capability to address long-standing challenges of – access to quality education, reaching remotest of the areas, student-teacher ratio etc. We, on top of that, have made it easier for students by helping them understand concepts in their own language. So far, we are providing courses for 10 boards, and we plan to add more 3 languages and add courses for 3 state boards by end of this fiscal," said Saini.

Edtech industry has grown multi-fold over the last one year. The unique approach to deliver quality education in vernacular languages makes it a go-to platform for students from every region in India. In 2017, the number of regional language internet users surpassed English-speaking users and this number will only grow further, and vernacular-based models will gain more relevance, said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

