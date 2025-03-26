Explore

Dailyhunt parent VerSe is betting on AI, cost cuts for a turnaround after a tough FY24. Will it work?

Priyamvada C 2 min read 26 Mar 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Umang Bedi, founder, VerSe Innovation.
Summary

  • After a steep revenue decline in FY24, VerSe Innovation is banking on AI, acquisitions, and cost cuts to bounce back. But will it be enough to turn profitable?

VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video app Josh, expects to break even in the next three to four months and turn profitable in FY26 after reducing losses and improving cost efficiency, co-founder Umang Bedi told Mint in an interview.

“The primary focus is to break even in the next few months," Bedi said. “Although Dailyhunt broke even on a standalone basis two years ago, we were still burning money for other verticals. I think FY24 was pivotal in reducing our burn drastically despite flattish revenue growth."

Bedi added that the company expects more than 75% revenue growth in FY25 and aims to reduce burn by 30-40%.

In FY24, VerSe’s revenue fell to 1,261 crore from 1,809 crore a year earlier. However, its EBITDA burn, which excludes non-cash expenses, improved by 51%, narrowing to 710 crore from 1,448 crore in FY23.

“This was driven by a reduction in our sales and marketing expenses and our cost of services," Bedi said.

The company expects a sharp turnaround in revenue, fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation, deeper monetization across platforms—including Dailyhunt, Josh, NextVerSe AI, and VerSe Collab—and a recovery in the advertising market. “Through these moves, we are setting the foundation to make the company IPO-worthy," he added, without disclosing a timeline.

In FY24, VerSe cut its cost of services to 1,155 crore from 1,389 crore, while promotional expenses fell to 339 crore from 969 crore, according to company filings.

Bedi described FY24 as a reset year, where the company shifted focus from revenue growth to profitability amid a weak ad market, which has since rebounded.

AI and acquisition-led growth

Over the past two years, VerSe has aggressively cut marketing expenses while integrating acquisitions into its operations.

Among them, Valueleaf is expected to generate an additional $100 million in revenue in FY25 at a 10% Ebitda margin, while Magzter has helped Dailyhunt expand beyond an ad-driven model to include subscription-based revenue.

VerSe has also invested heavily in AI to drive engagement and monetization. It introduced Xpresso, an AI-powered newsfeed in local languages aimed at younger users. The company has signed licensing deals with over 100,000 content creators, including influencers and news portals, using a revenue-sharing model.

Meanwhile, Josh has integrated AI-driven programmatic ad tech to enhance ad efficiency and brand outcomes.

While acquisitions remain a core growth strategy, their contribution to profitability remains unclear. Valueleaf and Magzter were integrated in recent months, and their impact will be reflected in FY25 earnings.

Over the past five years, VerSe has acquired social media app GolBol, photo-video sharing platform Vebbler, AI solutions provider Cognirel, and online news platform Local Play. It has reportedly spent under $100 million on each of its previous acquisitions.

The company has historically funded acquisitions through cash reserves and still has significant dry powder.

VerSe last raised $805 million in April 2022 at a $5 billion valuation from investors including Goldman Sachs, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Omidyar Network India, and Matrix Partners.

In India’s short-video space, VerSe’s Josh competes with Mohalla Tech’s Moj and ShareChat, both of which gained traction after TikTok was banned in India in 2020. The effectiveness of VerSe’s AI-led monetization, particularly against these rivals, remains to be seen.

