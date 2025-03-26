Dailyhunt parent VerSe is betting on AI, cost cuts for a turnaround after a tough FY24. Will it work?
Summary
- After a steep revenue decline in FY24, VerSe Innovation is banking on AI, acquisitions, and cost cuts to bounce back. But will it be enough to turn profitable?
VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video app Josh, expects to break even in the next three to four months and turn profitable in FY26 after reducing losses and improving cost efficiency, co-founder Umang Bedi told Mint in an interview.