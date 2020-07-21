Virus-hit digital lending startups and NBFCs seek buyers

“NBFCs can raise debt corresponding to how deeply capitalized they are. For short-term lenders, whose books and operations are predominantly dependent on the collections they receive, are going to find it tough during this period. Also, most young fintech lenders are witnessing almost 60% of their customers opting for the moratorium," said Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO, PayU Finance, who also co-founded PaySense. PaySense was acquired by PayU in January this year.