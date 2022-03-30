Visa launches creator program to help small entrepreneurs tap into NFTs

NFTs have emerged as a new source of revenue for digital artists and creators. Several movie actors, musicians, and artists in India have also minted NFTs of their work and sold them on NFT marketplaces. Several new marketplaces and platforms have cropped up in India in the last few months to help creators mint and sell NFTs. According to crypto-analysis platform DappRadar, the global NFT market generated over $23 billion through transactions in 2021.