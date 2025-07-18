W Health Ventures set to close $100 mn fund II for early-stage healthcare bets in India and US
W Health is also witnessing a leadership churn. Namit Chugh, a principal at the firm, has resigned from the post and is currently serving his notice
Bengaluru: Delhi-based venture capital firm W Health Ventures is likely to announce the first close of its second fund of $100 million in the coming weeks, according to two people aware of the development. The new fund will double down on early-stage healthcare investments in companies across India and the US.