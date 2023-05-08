Zero-fee food delivery app WAAYU debuts in Mumbai3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Employing a software as a service (SaaS) model, WAAYU will not charge any commission fees, allowing restaurants to price their dishes competitively and pass the savings on to customers.
Food delivery app WAAYU developed by tech entrepreneurs Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande of Destek HORECA, launched its services in Mumbai on Monday. It is backed by Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), besides other industry bodies. Actor and hotelier Suniel Shetty will be the brand ambassador, the company said.
