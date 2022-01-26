Walmart-backed fintech startup is acquiring two firms and a new name

ONE aims to become a one-stop shop for a range of mobile-based financial services that appeal to customers from a variety of socioeconomic groups, said Omer Ismail, chief executive of the firm and former head of Goldman’s consumer-banking unit called Marcus. Mr. Ismail said the partnership with Walmart offers a huge potential customer base, with around 1.6 million U.S. employees and over 100 million U.S. shoppers a week, he said. The startup’s position outside the corporate structure of the retail behemoth will allow it to grow quickly, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}