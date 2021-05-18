Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Warren Buffett to offer a new spin on modular construction

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
3 min read . 10:15 PM IST KONRAD PUTZIER, The Wall Street Journal

  • A startup owned by Berkshire Hathaway aims to make the construction industry more like car manufacturing

A startup owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. aims to shake up the construction industry by making it more like car manufacturing.

MiTek Inc., a Missouri-based construction-technology company, is launching a new modular building venture with New York City-based architect Danny Forster & Architecture. The company plans to build entire rooms for hotels and apartment buildings in factories, and then send them to a construction site to be stacked on top of each other.

