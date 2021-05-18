Warren Buffett to offer a new spin on modular construction
- A startup owned by Berkshire Hathaway aims to make the construction industry more like car manufacturing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A startup owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. aims to shake up the construction industry by making it more like car manufacturing.
MiTek Inc., a Missouri-based construction-technology company, is launching a new modular building venture with New York City-based architect Danny Forster & Architecture. The company plans to build entire rooms for hotels and apartment buildings in factories, and then send them to a construction site to be stacked on top of each other.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!