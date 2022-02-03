Mumbai: Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm, on Thursday said it has closed a $6 million funding round, from single-family offices, ultra-high net worth individuals and existing investors.

Waterfield will use the capital to accelerate its growth, including expanding teams across the organisation, investing in technology, reinforcing the investment advisory platform across listed as well as unlisted investments, and building its presence in Singapore, UK, US and the Middle East to become the preferred wealth partner for global Indian clients.

“Over the past 10 years, we have strived to be the standout financial advisory firm in India, deeply committed to ensuring a no conflict-of-interest approach in all our client dealings. India is at a very exciting stage in terms of wealth creation and we will see unprecedented growth in the number of wealthy individuals over the next few years, who need curated global services. Our fund raise is rightly timed to help us further build out our capabilities to scale our platform and serve clients holistically across geographies," said Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

The firm’s total assets under advisory stand at over $4 billion.

As part of the raise, Waterfield Advisors is also expanding its board of directors.

New board members include Peter Flavel, Chief Executive Officer of Coutts & Co and Chief Executive Officer of the NatWest Group’s Wealth Businesses, UK and former Global Head of Private Banking for Standard Chartered Bank; Thomas Barry, President and CEO of the New York-headquartered, Zephyr Management L.P. and former CEO of Rockefeller & Co, the investment arm of the Rockefeller family; Mukund Rajan, Chairman of ECube Investment Advisors Limited and former Brand Custodian of the Tata Group; and F Jeremey Mistry, Co-Founder and Director of Pali Hill Ventures and the Chief Financial Officer of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.