Waterfield Advisors raises $6 million in Series-B funding

“Over the past 10 years, we have strived to be the standout financial advisory firm in India, deeply committed to ensuring a no conflict-of-interest approach in all our client dealings. India is at a very exciting stage in terms of wealth creation and we will see unprecedented growth in the number of wealthy individuals over the next few years, who need curated global services. Our fund raise is rightly timed to help us further build out our capabilities to scale our platform and serve clients holistically across geographies," said Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}