Mumbai: We Founder Circle (WFC), a founders-led startup investment platform, has announced We Founder Circle Accelerator Programme- EvolveX. The accelerator programme shall provide guidance and seed funding to early-stage growth-driven companies.

With the help of an extensive network of seasoned mentors and exceptional entrepreneurs, the programme will catalyse the overall growth of budding startups.

The programme encompasses quality mentoring sessions with a pool of handpicked angel investors from across the globe. This is expected to work at the strategic level of the startup. A mix of more than 30 global mentors that include global VCs like SOSV, CXOs from KPMG, Accenture, and Samsung, and successful founders like Ankit Mehrotra of Dineount, Akash Gupta of Zypp Electric and Vikas Bagaria of PeeSafe will be mentoring the start-ups.

Additionally, the accelerator programme also promises a fully customized acceleration roadmap for the business model. Furthermore, unlike any other accelerator programme, the start-ups will receive upfront funding of $20K, and $150K worth of credits to take their business to the next level.

“Indian startup models have been very creative in re-engineering conventional products and services. There are many accelerator programmes that has been helping them, groom. However, when it comes to practical scaling, every startup needs one-on-one attention and timely financial support. We have combined global networking explore, with guaranteed funding and customised business acceleration plan to catalyse the business trajectory," said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

The aspirants may nominate the start-ups for the programme. Out of the nominated, 60 participants would be shortlisted for the final round and winners will be announced on 10 January, 2022.

The global accelerator program has got noticeable partners on board to address each and every requirement of startups like SOSV, MOX, Accathon Capital, The Labs, Ladies who tech, Startup Grind and Founders Lair.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.