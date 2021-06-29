MUMBAI: Startup investment platform We Founder Circle, continuing its mission to seed-fund early-stage startups, has invested in $100,000 in Nestroots - a home decor startup.

The startup said it plans to deploy funds for digital marketing, building a better UI UX for customers, facilitating association with vendors, and building more product categories.

“Though being bootstrapped till now, we have seen amazing results and received a great response from consumers. Raising this round will really help us accelerate our growth plans, explore newer avenues and take bigger leaps in lesser time. We have been a profitable business since inception. Our product range has been widely accepted and liked by the customers in the segment. Now we are focussed on increasing the customer base in India by providing aesthetically high, and durable products at affordable prices"said Chhavi Singh, founder, Nestroots.

Started in 2016, Nestroots sells from multiple platforms including its own website, and other marketplaces catering to furniture, dining and tableware categories.

“Consumer behavior in India has been gradually shifting towards urban lifestyle. This continuous shift has been driving the home decor market steadily. Also, globally during the current pandemic home decor has been the fastest growing category online, as homes have become the centre of attraction much beyond just living," said Neeraj Tyagi- CEO & CO-Founder, We Founder Circle.

"Today home is your extended office, entertainment zone, party place & much more. All these factors have together created a more favourable scenario for home decor startups like Nestroots to thrive" he added.

The Gurugram-based startup provides products across seven different categories including furniture, kitchen, dining, tableware & serve-ware, barware, cutlery and decor. Since inception, the brand has served over 55,000 customers across more than 35 states in India.

