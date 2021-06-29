Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >We Founder Circle leads $100K seed round in Gurugram-based Nestroots

We Founder Circle leads $100K seed round in Gurugram-based Nestroots

Premium
The Gurugram-based startup provides products across seven different categories including furniture, kitchen, dining, tableware & serve-ware, barware, cutlery and decor.
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Started in 2016, Nestroots sells from multiple platforms including its own website, and other marketplaces catering to furniture, dining and tableware categories

MUMBAI: Startup investment platform We Founder Circle, continuing its mission to seed-fund early-stage startups, has invested in $100,000 in Nestroots - a home decor startup.

MUMBAI: Startup investment platform We Founder Circle, continuing its mission to seed-fund early-stage startups, has invested in $100,000 in Nestroots - a home decor startup.

The startup said it plans to deploy funds for digital marketing, building a better UI UX for customers, facilitating association with vendors, and building more product categories.

The startup said it plans to deploy funds for digital marketing, building a better UI UX for customers, facilitating association with vendors, and building more product categories.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Though being bootstrapped till now, we have seen amazing results and received a great response from consumers. Raising this round will really help us accelerate our growth plans, explore newer avenues and take bigger leaps in lesser time. We have been a profitable business since inception. Our product range has been widely accepted and liked by the customers in the segment. Now we are focussed on increasing the customer base in India by providing aesthetically high, and durable products at affordable prices"said Chhavi Singh, founder, Nestroots.

Started in 2016, Nestroots sells from multiple platforms including its own website, and other marketplaces catering to furniture, dining and tableware categories.

“Consumer behavior in India has been gradually shifting towards urban lifestyle. This continuous shift has been driving the home decor market steadily. Also, globally during the current pandemic home decor has been the fastest growing category online, as homes have become the centre of attraction much beyond just living," said Neeraj Tyagi- CEO & CO-Founder, We Founder Circle.

"Today home is your extended office, entertainment zone, party place & much more. All these factors have together created a more favourable scenario for home decor startups like Nestroots to thrive" he added.

The Gurugram-based startup provides products across seven different categories including furniture, kitchen, dining, tableware & serve-ware, barware, cutlery and decor. Since inception, the brand has served over 55,000 customers across more than 35 states in India.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What you should know about your life insurance nominee

Premium

Govt is weighing Maldives-style tourism proposal for Lakshadweep

Premium

Covid may be more damaging to the brain than we thought

Premium

Vaccine optimism is lifting markets, but consumption re ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!