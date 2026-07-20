'We were fixated on not failing': Skyroot's long road to orbit

New Delhi: Skyroot Aerospace, India's sole space unicorn, says its maiden successful commercial rocket launch has vindicated the cautious approach that saw its mission timeline delayed by about two years. In an interview with Mint, co-founder and chief executive Pawan Kumar Chandana said his company was "fixated" on not failing.
“It has been weeks of getting everything right, and the entire team sleeping for hardly three hours every night. The thing with rockets is that you have known unknowns, and then the unknown unknowns," said Chandana. "We can solve the known unknowns when a rocket takes flight, but the absolute unknowns are where we learn—so it is important to be patient.”
The lightweight Vikram-1 rocket pulled off a perfect launch at just past noon on Saturday. Over the next 20 minutes, the rocket reached the upper low-earth orbit at around 450 km, and deployed five satellite payloads aboard.