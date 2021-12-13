'We will expand 10-minute deliveries to 100 cities by March 2022'

The 10-minute (delivery) proposition is fully operational in the top 8 cities, but we are looking to expand fairly rapidly. The roll out in cities is on. We are launching today in Ludhiana, and Mohali; Chandigarh is in the pipeline. Our plan is to expand to at least 100 cities with the 10-minute delivery model by March 2022. By January-end next year, we will have close to 550 stores on our platform (supporting 10-minute deliveries). We have close to 14000 -15000 delivery partners and are hiring 1000 riders a week. Our partners' pay is also higher and this will be ramped up in the future. We are very heavily investing in improving our technology. So we have added about 100 odd people in the tech team in the last 4 months and we will continue to expand the technology feature because I believe that underlines everything that we do.