New Delhi: E-commerce cloud company Webscale said it has raised $26 million from investors and Silicon Valley Bank. The Series C round was led by BGV, STCAP Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Grotech Ventures, the company said in a statement.

“Webscale is designed around the needs of our customers, delivering the best of cloud computing, commerce technologies and scalable automated infrastructure," said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale.

Based in Silicon Valley, with offices in Bengaluru and London, Webscale grew 108% in 2020, powering thousands of storefronts. This growth is expected to continue as merchants demand more flexibility, scale, and security, coupled with fast, simple deployments, for seamless user experiences.

“Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions, while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. With this funding, Webscale is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these industry shifts and help ecommerce businesses thrive and adapt to the new normal," added Puri.

Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 10 countries.

“Webscale is providing secure cloud computing, which is the biggest equalizer to all industries in any competitive market. Through extensive customer traction across multiple use cases, they have demonstrated unmatched technology and go to market leadership in this space," said Dmitry Dakhnovsky, Managing Partner at STCAP Ventures.

