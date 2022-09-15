We’ll become cashflow positive by Mar quarter: Byju Raveendran

It is a tough question to answer, but without blaming anyone for it, I’ll say the first initial one to three months was on account of covid. The second reason, and I’m talking in terms of timeline, not necessarily in terms of the time, was because of the added acquisitions, both pre-pandemic and post-pandemic. Even that has added some delay. Last eight, or nine months, it was delayed because of this revenue recognition change, streaming revenue and credit sales revenue getting accounted for during the consumption of the product or during the significant collection of the EMI sales. That took a lot of time because it was such a big recognition change. So, they did additional work. But now, we have an unqualified report (by the auditors) that puts all anxiety to rest.