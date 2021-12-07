We will focus on investing in essential categories: Powerhouse91’s Aqib Mohammed

A: Prior to starting Powerhouse91, we had a direct-to-consumer (D2C) hygiene brand called Azah, with which we gained experience on how to run an online-first brand. We spent the last three years building this, taking the brand to over $1 million dollars in annual revenue rate, with profitable margins. This is also a very commoditised product, and also a category that is dominated by FMCG giants. By building this brand, we realised that the learnings we got from this can be implemented in a broader sense, and help other brands scale as well. There are many sellers across India, especially in Tier-2 cities, whose revenue is in crores by selling great products, but they lack the resources to take it forward. Even if it gains traction, there will be FMCGs with large marketing budgets that they will have to compete with. So, we want to use our learnings from Azah to help these smaller brands grow.