Wellbeing Nutrition raises $10 million in Series B from HUL, Fireside Ventures

“We are excited to welcome Hindustan Unilever as a strategic Investor. Fireside Ventures continued backing and further investment have been a great encouragement. Along with both these companies, we will further our mission to make clean nutrition accessible to consumers all over the world on the back of innovative products, such as melts, slows, collagen, and protein, formulated using high-quality and globally-sourced natural ingredients. With the new funding, we aim to reach 100 million people over the next year by driving awareness through digital aggressively, as well as making use of HUL’s capabilities. We believe this partnership will help scale our company to become a lifestyle wellness brand for all," the founders said in a statement.