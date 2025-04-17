Companies
Demand for weight loss drugs is growing. Can wellness companies keep up?
Jessica Jani 8 min read 17 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Wellness startups are launching products that target the natural growth of GLP-1, the hormone that medicines like Ozempic and Mounjaro mimic. Experts warn that the traditional wellness industry must adapt to remain relevant in the market
US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly launched its once-a-week weight loss injection Mounjaro in India last month, reigniting interest in weight loss solutions, this time with a more clinical focus. Sensing an opportunity, new-age wellness startups have been launching alternative supplements that claim to naturally stimulate GLP-1, the hormone mimicked by Mounjaro and similar prescription drugs like Ozempic.
