MUMBAI : Private equity firm Westbridge Capital has invested over ₹600 crore ($70-80 million) in KPN Farm Fresh in a fresh funding round, two years after acquiring a majority stake in the Tamil Nadu-based fruits and vegetable retail chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

KPN, which stands for Kovai Pazhamudhir Nilayam, will use the funds to accelerate expansion, enhance its omnichannel strategy, widen its retail footprint, and deepen its presence in existing markets, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Incorporated in 2011, the company primarily engages in retail sales of fruits and vegetables, with its products mainly sold via departmental stores.

Westbridge co-founder Sandeep Singhal, as trustee of Konark Trust, alongside entities such as Mountain Managers Pvt Ltd (as Trustees of MMPL Trust) and Setu AFI Trust, cumulatively bought 37,34,272 shares worth ₹637 crore in KPN, according to documents dated 17 July 2025, sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Westbridge declined to comment while emails sent to Senthil Natarajan, managing director, KPN Farm Fresh; remained unanswered till press time.

KPN has stores across Chennai, Bengaluru, Cuddalore, Hyderabad, Kanchipuram, Nellore, Puducherry, Tirupati, and Vellore, according to its official website. It has also expanded into categories like home essentials (doormats, room fresheners, batteries), masalas and dry fruits, bakery & biscuits, stationery & party supplies, health & pharma, and cleaning essentials.

This fresh round follows the acquisition of nearly a 70% stake by Westbridge for ₹550-600 crore in an all-cash deal in June 2023, according to Moneycontrol. The transaction valued KPN at ₹800 crore.

Westbridge’s follow-on round comes as the private equity firm bets on India’s growing consumer sector driven by rising aspirations and willingness to spend on discretionary items aided by premiumisation across categories. Some of its other notable investments in the consumer sector include Meesho, Third Wave Coffee, Wooden Street, Rapido, Fraazo, Otipy, and Hindustan Foods.

A humble beginning

KPN’s journey started in the 1950s from a single pushcart in Coimbatore when R Natarajan, the second of four brothers, dropped out of school to sell fruits with his elder brother, to support his family, after losing their father, who was the sole income producer.

They used their savings to open the first store in the 1960s and sold fruits and juices back then. In 2012, the company was formally established with 60% stake in the company, while the balance was distributed among partners in existing KPN outlets, according to reports.

Run by second-generation entrepreneur Senthil Natarajan (R Natarajan's son), KPN’s revenue from operations rose moderately to ₹382.4 crore in FY24 from ₹308.5 crore a year earlier. It reported a loss of ₹34.4 crore, compared to a profit of ₹3.1 crore in FY23, according to data from market intelligence provider Tracxn.

Retail outlook

India’s retail ecosystem, valued at about $1 trillion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8-10% over the next six years. Growth will be driven by improving supply and distribution, increased technology adoption across the value chain, and advancements in infrastructure and logistics.

Organised retail, both online and offline, is expected to address inefficiencies from high supply fragmentation and rapidly gain market share, according to a report by consulting firm Redseer in March.