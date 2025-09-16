Westbridge Capital pumps in ₹637 crore in Tamil Nadu-based KPN Farm Fresh
Westbridge Capital invests over ₹600 crore in KPN Farm Fresh to boost expansion, omnichannel strategy, and retail presence as India’s consumer sector grows amid rising aspirations and premiumisation.
MUMBAI : Private equity firm Westbridge Capital has invested over ₹600 crore ($70-80 million) in KPN Farm Fresh in a fresh funding round, two years after acquiring a majority stake in the Tamil Nadu-based fruits and vegetable retail chain, two people familiar with the matter said.