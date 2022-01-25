WeWork buys coworking startup in first acquisition since Neumann

New York-based WeWork agreed to buy Common Desk, a coworking startup with 23 locations in Texas and North Carolina. Common Desk will continue to operate as an independent brand. Most of Common Desk’s locations — 19 out of 23 — operate under management agreements, an arrangement common in the hotel industry that allows the company to run a space and collect a share of rent revenue, without entering into a longer-term traditional lease. WeWork said it is aiming to pursue more management agreements in the future.