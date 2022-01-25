This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WeWork buys coworking startup in first acquisition since Neumann
1 min read.07:11 PM ISTBloomberg
WeWork agreed to buy Common Desk, a coworking startup with 23 locations in Texas and North Carolina. Common Desk will continue to operate as an independent brand
WeWork Inc. is making its first acquisition as a public company — and the first since its current chief executive officer, Sandeep Mathrani, took over from the coworking company’s embattled co-founder, Adam Neumann.
New York-based WeWork agreed to buy Common Desk, a coworking startup with 23 locations in Texas and North Carolina. Common Desk will continue to operate as an independent brand. Most of Common Desk’s locations — 19 out of 23 — operate under management agreements, an arrangement common in the hotel industry that allows the company to run a space and collect a share of rent revenue, without entering into a longer-term traditional lease. WeWork said it is aiming to pursue more management agreements in the future.
The acquisition is directly related to WeWork’s core business, a feature that stands in contrast to some of WeWork’s Neumann-era acquisitions, in which the company bought startups with farther-flung business models such as an online coding school and Meetup.com. Many of those acquisitions were sold off after Neumann left the company in 2019 amid a failed attempt at an initial public offering.
Last year, WeWork again made a run at the public markets, this time via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. WeWork’s shares are down about 20% since its October listing, giving the company a market cap of $5.7 billion.
WeWork and Common Desk declined to provide the price of the transaction.
