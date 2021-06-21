WeWork reports best sales since dropping IPO plans in 2019

At its peak, WeWork reported 662,000 memberships in December 2019, which dropped to 490,000 a year later, in the midst of the pandemic. The metric is climbing again: At the end of May, WeWork had 505,000 memberships, which is getting close to where it was around the time of the IPO attempt. Many of those memberships are passes that allow more flexibility for workers, such as booking on-demand or having access to multiple office locations under one membership.

