WFH products, new customers drive festive sales

Bengaluru: Walmart-owned Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Day’ (BBD) sale which ended on Wednesday, saw its sales driven by demand for work-from-home (WFH) related products and new customers. The six-day sale saw over 666 million visits on the e-commerce platform, as it made 10 million deliveries in the first five days.

Smartphones, large appliances and electronics like laptops, desktops, tablets and cameras are some of the top performing categories for both Flipkart and Amazon India, which also kicked off its month-long ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale last week.

Almost half of its platform visits came from Tier 3 cities and beyond during BBD, and customers from almost 1500 new cities shopped for categories like fashion on its marketplace, Flipkart said. Before the sale, Flipkart had witnessed 36 million new app downloads.

Flipkart Fashion saw 51% growth in customers from Tier II markets compared to the 2019 festive sale, with 16 million products sold by over 40,000 brands. Within the fashion category, comfort wear and athleisure wear from brands like Puma, Adidas and Nike were the top sellers.

Work-from-home was a key theme this BBD, with Flipkart selling 3.5 million audio devices and accessories including one million headphones on just the first day of the sale. Even in furniture, the WFH segment witnessed the highest growth with Flipkart installing 50,000 desks all over India in the first five days.

With education moving to homes, Flipkart saw desktops followed by audio, camera and tablet sales double compared to the 2019 edition. Even premium smartphones saw 3.2x growth predominantly driven by Apple, Google and Samsung.

Even for Amazon, tablet sales witnessed a 300% increase, while premium smartphones gained traction even in smaller cities.

Flipkart saw close to 110 orders being placed every second on its platform, with a 1.5x increase in transacting sellers and a 3x growth in sales over BBD 2019 making this festive sale, its biggest ever.

“The revival in demand and resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after BBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem. This was also the first completely virtual BBD, as we adapted to the advent of a ‘new normal’ and its success comes on the back of the hard work of our teams across verticals and locations," said Nandita Sinha, vice president – customer growth and engagement, Flipkart.

Around 3.5 million of the 10 million deliveries done were through kirana partners in the first five days, claimed Flipkart.

“Our broad estimates show that the average spend and transactions per customer are close to what we saw last year. This means that a lot of new customers would have fueled GMV this year," said Mrigank Gutgutia, director, e-commerce, Redseer Consulting.

Gutgutia said smartphone sales have been a pleasant surprise with its share expected to cross 45% of overall online GMV.

Redseer on Wednesday said that e-commerce firms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and Snapdeal have cumulatively sold goods worth $3.1 billion (or ₹22,000 crore), during the first 4.5 days of their festive sales, compared to $2.7 billion in 2019 and $2.1 billion in 2018.

The festive season-led GMV growth can be attributed to the pent-up demand with India’s consumer economy being completely disrupted by the lockdown.

Revenge-buying, more credit offerings and newer customers from smaller cities are also some of the reasons to drive online festive sales this year.

Industry experts said long-tail electronics and home appliances will contribute to 25% of overall GMV, according to early estimates.

With Flipkart planning other small sale events in the coming week and Amazon continuing its month long ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale event, Redseer said that e-commerce firms might even surpass its prediction this year of $4 billion GMV from the first festive sale events.

