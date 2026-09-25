What are Dopamine Sites? The order is fake, the craving is real- Indian founders bet on ‘digital consumption’

The internet has found a way to turn shopping into an experience that does not require a purchase.

These are “dopamine sites”—websites that recreate the rituals of consumption, from browsing and adding to cart to checkout and delivery, without actually charging users or delivering anything. The concept, which gained traction in South Korea, has since spread to food, shopping and travel.

One such platform is FoodNeverComes, built by 26-year-old software developers Purvansh Parmar and Anshul Sharma from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The founders say the site has attracted more than 2.7 million visitors since its launch in June. It offers 22 kitchens, 327 dishes and 319 recipes, with fictional prices, a simulated checkout and a fake delivery experience.

There is no restaurant and no transaction. The product is the experience itself.

That puts FoodNeverComes in an unusual corner of the consumer internet. While e-commerce businesses typically try to turn desire into a purchase, dopamine sites stop before the transaction, betting that the act of browsing and anticipating a purchase can be rewarding on its own.

What exactly are dopamine sites? Dopamine sites are designed to reproduce the ritual of consumption rather than consumption itself.

Users can browse food or products, build baskets and complete simulated purchases. Other platforms recreate travel planning, allowing users to select destinations, flights, hotels and activities without actually taking a trip.

The appeal centres on what happens between wanting something and getting it.

For Parmar and Sharma, the idea came from their own shopping habits. Sharma would browse electronics and fill online baskets without buying anything. Parmar noticed similar behaviour in his family.

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During a two-month project in Mumbai, Parmar says he was spending ₹5,000-10,000 a week on food delivery, including impulse purchases such as waffles, ice cream and a jar of sour cream he barely wanted.

He began wondering whether the craving was always for the food—or sometimes for the act of ordering it.

“Sometimes you're not hungry at all. You're bored or busy, and then you realise that ordering food makes you feel good,” Parmar says.

The business idea is in the anticipation Consumer research offers some explanation for the phenomenon.

According to a BBC report, Ravi Dhar, director of the Yale Center for Customer Insights, calls the pleasure associated with anticipating consumption “anticipatory utility”. Looking forward to a holiday, meal or purchase can itself become part of the experience.

Neuroscientist Kent Berridge of the University of Michigan similarly distinguishes between “wanting” and “liking”—the motivational pull towards something versus the pleasure of actually having it.

For dopamine sites, that distinction is central. They are not trying to replicate the food or product. They are recreating the behaviour that comes before consumption.

But whether that can actually satisfy a craving remains unclear.

Berridge says simulated ordering could produce strong “wanting” and a conditioned form of “liking”, although he expects the novelty to fade. Dhar is more open to the possibility that simulated consumption could act as a release valve for consumer urges, while noting that more evidence is needed.

From fake food to fake holidays The founders are already extending the idea beyond food.

Their second website, TripNeverLeaves, lets users plan a holiday and take a virtual flight that never leaves the runway. The founders say it has attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

For now, they say neither site is designed to make money. They plan to keep them free and eventually share data with neuroscientists and psychologists.

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The experiment nevertheless raises an interesting question for digital businesses: if much of the satisfaction of consumption comes from browsing, anticipation and the ritual of buying, can that experience itself become the product?

With FoodNeverComes, the purchase is removed—but the craving, clicks and anticipation remain.