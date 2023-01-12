What happened when the olive-oil startup apologized

The company felt the growing pains of a startup when it struggled to keep up with the demand of its first holiday season. Orders came faster than expected after the olive oils were featured in hundreds of gift guides. Customers felt deceived when they ordered three sets, expecting they would get three separate packages of Sizzle and Drizzle, only to receive a single box of six loose bottles. Some came dented. Others came with a peeling logo. Stragglers came late after a blizzard and bomb cyclone delayed shipments. It wasn’t exactly a crisis, but Mr. Benin wasn’t proud of Graza’s performance, and he took responsibility.