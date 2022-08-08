What lies ahead for Zomato after a topsy-turvy year as a listed company

Against the issue price of ₹76, the stock listed at ₹115—a sizable listing gain. That day, in a blog post, Goyal said: “We are going to relentlessly focus on 10 years out and beyond, and are not going to alter our course for short-term profits at the cost of long-term success of the company." That approach sits in conflict with the stock market, which can be extravagant and persistent in its demands. Even more so, given that Zomato, at its current price of ₹55, trades 67% off its all-time high and 28% below the price at which it sold shares to the public.

