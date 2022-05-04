What the top-end VC deals say about India’s startup landscape

There is an impression that this glut of VC money and the opportunities to scale rapidly have meant that the waiting time for startups to receive funding has dropped significantly. It’s not true for large funding rounds at an aggregate level. The gap between the median founding year and the first $5 million-plus funding has remained stable at six years during the last three years. It had been oscillating between 4 and 5 years between 2010 and 2019. The exception was 2017, when the number of deals dropped significantly and the gap increased to 7 years.