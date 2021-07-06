Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Whatfix allots $4.3 million for first ESOP buyback

Whatfix allots $4.3 million for first ESOP buyback

Premium
Whatfix has initiated an ESOP buyback of $4.3 million. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

  • The eight-year-old startup is a digital adoption platform that helps companies create and integrate interactive walkthroughs on website or web application, while helping accelerate the software adoption journey for end-customers

BENGALURU: Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Whatfix, has initiated an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback of $4.3 million (about Rs32 crore) for its employees, the company said on Tuesday.

BENGALURU: Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Whatfix, has initiated an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback of $4.3 million (about Rs32 crore) for its employees, the company said on Tuesday.

Through the buyback, Whatfix will allow employees the option to liquidate up to 35% of their vested ESOPs.

Through the buyback, Whatfix will allow employees the option to liquidate up to 35% of their vested ESOPs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This is the first buyback by the company where over 80% of the eligible 175 employees have chosen not to liquidate their vested shares, the company said in a statement.

Both current and former employees will be able to avail the value of shares at the series D, non-discounted valuation of the company.

Last month, Whatfix raised $90 million as a part of its Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments.

With the fund raise, the company’s valuation stands at almost $600 million, the company told to Mint.

“Today, Whatfix is a leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) and this success is a result of the amazing work done by our employees. Even as the world experienced unprecedented challenges, our employees managed to turn this period into one of the strongest times for us. It is important that as we continue to grow, our employees grow along with us. Through this ESOP buyback, we are thanking and rewarding our employees," said Khadim Batti, co-founder and chief executive officer, Whatfix.

The eight-year-old startup is a digital adoption platform that helps companies create and integrate interactive walkthroughs on website or web application, while helping accelerate the software adoption journey for end-customers. Through its suite of products, the company also helps businesses with performance support, change management, and training.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to choose the right insurance for monsoon ailments

Premium

In a first, Indian neuroscientists to map brains of cov ...

Premium

What are covered bonds and why is there a scramble for them?

Premium

In OPEC deadlock, UAE steps out of Saudi shadow

Over the past two years, Whatfix claims to have tripled its revenues. The company has also opened an office each in the UK, Germany, and Australia and has 500 employees across six global offices.

Whatfix has 500 global customers. Its clientele includes The Netherlands Red Cross, Experian, Sentry Financial Services, and Bausch & Lomb.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!