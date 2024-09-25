Whatfix secures funding from Warburg Pincus, SoftBank at $900 mn valuation
Summary
- Led by Warburg Pincus, with backing from existing investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the funding will fuel expansion into Southeast Asia and West Asia.
- The company also counts Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments among its investors.
MUMBAI : Whatfix, a business-to-business digital adoption platform, is on track to achieve profitability within the next six months as it prepares for a possible public listing in two years, its co-founder and chief executive Khadim Batti said on Wednesday. The company, which helps enterprises onboard and train employees through software solutions, aims to hit a $100 million revenue run rate over the next 12 months, Batti said.