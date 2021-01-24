When SPACs Attack! A New Force Is Invading Wall Street

For now there is no end in sight to the SPAC attack, which coincides with a vast run-up in risky investments that has everything from U.S. technology stocks to bitcoin soaring. The SPACs are pulling in more than 70% of all money raised through initial public offerings this month, up from nearly half last year and about 20% the year before, according to Dealogic data through Thursday. The 67 SPACs created this year have already raked in nearly $20 billion from investors. That is well above the total from all of 2019, which was a record before last year’s historic haul of $82 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}