Sanjay Nayar, 62, starts his own fund after spending 39 years in India’s financial circle. He was handpicked from Citigroup Inc. in 2008 by KKR’s co-founder Henry Kravis to lead the alternate asset manager’s India business. Nayar left his role as the private equity fund’s India chief executive officer in December 2020, though he continues in an advisory role at the firm. He’s also a member of the board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.