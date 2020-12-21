Subscribe
WhiteHat Jr hires industry veterans to fuel growth
In August, WhiteHat Jr was bought by Byju’s, India’s most valuable education firm, for $300 million in an all-cash deal.

WhiteHat Jr hires industry veterans to fuel growth

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Nandita Mathur

  • WhiteHat Jr also plans to expand its women-only teacher workforce from 11,000 currently to 1,00,000 in the next three years to fuel growth and expansion across geographies

NEW DELHI:Coding platform WhiteHat Jr has expanded its senior leadership team comprising industry veterans and experts from diverse business backgrounds, as it forays into global markets, including the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company has onboarded Trupti Mukker, former global business head for banking at Wipro, as head of customer experience, Balaji Ramanujam of IIM Bangalore and IIT Madras, as head of curriculum and learning experience, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, former CEO of Vidya Mandir Classes as head of global business, and Hemant Sachetee, former vice president at HFCL Group as chief financial officer.

The leadership team also includes Ankur Nyati, former head of operations at Ola, the UK, and Nitin Kochhar, the former COO of Hero Electronix, who has led multiple startups including Flipkart, Rivigo and Shopclues.

The leadership team will work closely with founder and CEO Karan Bajaj to deliver personalised, live learning with individualised outcomes for every child. In line with this, WhiteHat Jr also plans to expand its women-only teacher workforce, from 11,000 currently to 1,00,000 in the next three years to fuel growth and expansion across geographies.

“WhiteHat Jr has grown rapidly from being just a concept two years ago to celebrating the joy of kids creativity in multiple countries across the world. We’re excited to continue onboarding a team of highly experienced, seasoned business leaders with deep passion for education to build strong systems and structures for future growth," said Bajaj.

